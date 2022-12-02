Lewis Capaldi reveals his hilarious dating fails

2 December 2022, 10:23

Lewis Capaldi joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast on Friday morning.

Lewis Capaldi has opened up about his dating fails on Heart Breakfast this morning.

The 26-year-old joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden and talk soon turned to Lewis’ dating life after he admitted he’s still using apps to try and find himself a partner.

“I’m still going on Hinge, going from strength to strength,” he admitted.

He went on to say: “I get quite bored on Hinge, I swipe and I think ‘we are going to be together forever’.

Lewis Capaldi is back with a brand new single and tour
Lewis Capaldi is back with a brand new single and tour. Picture: Alexandra Gavillet

“I see them and I think they look so beautiful and I’m imagining my whole life with them and they’ll send me ‘I could be someone you loved’.

“Then it’s a very quick turnaround for me liking them to dispising them.”

Lewis went on to chat about his worst date fail, as he told Jamie and Amanda: “My biggest date fail, I brought her back to my hotel and I was quite hungover the morning of the date and I’d left a bunch of chicken wings all over the bed.”

You can watch the full video in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

