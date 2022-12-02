Lewis Capaldi reveals his hilarious dating fails

Lewis Capaldi joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast on Friday morning.

Lewis Capaldi has opened up about his dating fails on Heart Breakfast this morning.

The 26-year-old joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden and talk soon turned to Lewis’ dating life after he admitted he’s still using apps to try and find himself a partner.

“I’m still going on Hinge, going from strength to strength,” he admitted.

He went on to say: “I get quite bored on Hinge, I swipe and I think ‘we are going to be together forever’.

Lewis Capaldi is back with a brand new single and tour. Picture: Alexandra Gavillet

“I see them and I think they look so beautiful and I’m imagining my whole life with them and they’ll send me ‘I could be someone you loved’.

“Then it’s a very quick turnaround for me liking them to dispising them.”

Lewis went on to chat about his worst date fail, as he told Jamie and Amanda: “My biggest date fail, I brought her back to my hotel and I was quite hungover the morning of the date and I’d left a bunch of chicken wings all over the bed.”

You can watch the full video in the player above.

