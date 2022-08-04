Exclusive

Lioness Georgia Stanway says she got 'a bit of stick' from new German team after Euro win

4 August 2022, 09:39

Georgia Stanway joined Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman on Heart Breakfast this morning.

Lioness Georgia Stanway has said she is 'trying to keep the peace' with her new German football team.

The football star joined Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman on Heart Breakfast this morning to chat about her historic Euro 2022 win.

But Georgia also opened up about recently signing to the German football team Bayern Munich.

Georgia admitted: "I fly out over the weekend, I’m sure I’ll get a little bit of stick.

"I've messaged the girls already trying to keep the peace."

When Jamie then asked: "Are some of your new teammates players you played against on Sunday?"

She replied: "About six of them, that was the first time I'd met them, they were all so welcoming but I'm half tempted to wear my medal walking in there."

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

