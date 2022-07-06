Natalie Portman reveals hers and Chris Hemsworth’s kids are in new Thor film

Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden were joined by Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson on Heart Breakfast this morning.

Natalie Portman has revealed her children star in her new Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder.

The 41-year-old joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast this morning along with her co-star Tessa Thompson.

Opening up about returning to her role as Jane Foster, Natalie revealed her kids - Aleph Portman-Millepied, 11, and Amalia Millepied, five - also make an appearance in the movie.

When Jamie asked whether it was true that Thor actor Chris Hemsworth’s children had roles, Tessa replied: “Chris’s kids are in one scene and Natalie’s kids.”

Natalie Portman is starring in Thor: Love and Thunder. Picture: Alamy

She added her son is ‘really really excited about her playing a superhero, continued: “He was even more so excited to meet the other superheroes like Tessa and Chris.

“I was really lucky to have kids at the right age that they were excited about it.”

Tessa then added: “It was so nice to have your kids on set, they were just the best.”

While Natalie is back as Jane Foster, Tessa is also playing Valkyrie.

Thor: Love and Thunder is out in UK cinemas on Thursday, July 7 2022.

