Exclusive

Nik and Eva Speakman reveal their top tips for finding love

13 July 2022, 08:36

The Speakmans joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast this morning.

They might be starring on Celebrity Hunted at the moment, but Nik and Eva Speakman joined Jamie and Amanda on Heart Breakfast this morning.

Dressed in their best disguises, the life coaches chatted about their brand new book 'Upgrade your Life', as well as answering some caller questions.

When Heart listener Laura called in and asked how she could find a summer romance, Nik said: “You need to start designing your perfect partner.

“I want you to write down a shopping list for your perfect partner and then you refine it and pick the top ten.

“Keep looking at that every day and you will be surprised how quickly you find someone.”

Eva added: “If you’re quite specific it will help you find the person you’re looking for in a nutshell. You shouldn’t settle.”

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

