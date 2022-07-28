Exclusive

Peaky Blinders film will start shooting next year, creator Steven Knight confirms

Screenwriter Steven Knight has revealed more details about the new Peaky Blinders film.

The screenwriter appeared on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman to talk about the opening ceremony for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

But Jamie and Zoe couldn’t help but ask about whether there is a Peaky Blinders film on the horizon.

“I can tell you there’s going to be a feature film, that’s confirmed by me right now,” said Steven.

“I’m nearly done writing it, we’re going to shoot it in Digbeth in Birmingham. it’s like Peaky is coming home.”

He added: “There’s going to be some familiar faces and new faces.”

When asked when we can expect the film to hit our cinemas, Steven revealed: “We’re hoping we’ll be shooting within 18 months.

“I don’t know, but I’m looking forward to having a Peaky event people can watch together.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Steven spoke about his creative role in delivering the Commonwealth opening ceremony tonight.

The event will take place at the Alexander Stadium in front of 30,000 people at the stadium and a TV audience of 1.5 billion.

Asked what viewers can expect, Steven said: “It’s fantastic, even the dress rehearsal was really emotional, it tells a story, the story of the common people.

“Here’s a city that hasn't banged its drum since the second world war and now it's our turn.”

