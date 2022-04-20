Exclusive

Amanda Holden shocked as fan reveals giant tattoo of her on his leg

20 April 2022, 12:11

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A fan of Amanda Holden appeared on the Breakfast Show to reveal his incredible new tattoo.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Heart Breakfast’s Amanda Holden was left speechless on the show this morning when a fan revealed he had got a giant tattoo of her on his leg.

Richard decided to get the inking in a bid to wind his partner Lori up after she got fed up with his Amanda ‘obsession’.

The tattoo itself - which is on his calf - sees the Britain’s Got Talent star wearing a black dress while bending down to do her shoe up.

Jamie Theakston surprised Amanda when he invited Richard and the tattoo artist Beau to appear on the show.

“No way!,” Amanda said when she realised it her her, adding: “That is fabulous! I can see now, someone has shown me the actual graphic. I love that!”

When Jamie asked why he decided to get a tattoo of Amanda, Richard replied: “I have always had a thing for Amanda! I watched her on Britain’s Got Talent.”

Amanda replied: “It is an amazing likeness, I don’t think even my mother would have a tattoo, I am absolutely honoured.”

She then joked: “Keep moisturising, keep shaving, I don’t want a hairy face,” before inviting Richard and Lori down to the BGT finals.

You can watch the hilarious full chat in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

