Tom Fletcher opens up about 'wild' family life with three kids

12 October 2022, 09:33

Tom Fletcher joined Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman on Heart Breakfast this morning.

McFly star Tom Fletcher has opened up about his family life on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman.

The 37-year-old joined us in the studio to chat all about his brand new children’s book and accompanying album Space Band.

But talk soon turned to what life is really like with wife Giovanna and their three boys, Buzz, eight, Buddy, six, and Max, four.

“It’s completely bonkers in all the best ways,” Tom said.

“It’s how you would imagine a house with three boys of that age is, it’s absolutely wild and stressful at times but we love it, it's good fun.”

He went on: “Buzz was born just before the McBusted tour and he was a newborn, he didn’t really experience McFly.

“This year is a year all the boys have really been able to see what I do.”

Tom’s new book Space Band is out tomorrow (October 13th) and tells the story of a little boy called George who is part of the worst band in the world.

McFly has also recorded the soundtrack to go with it.

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

