Jamie and Amanda’s Valentine’s

31 January 2020, 12:51

Nominate a special someone to receive a Valentine's treat
Nominate a special someone to receive a Valentine's treat. Picture: Heart

This year, we want to celebrate YOUR loved ones on Valentine’s day!

Tell us about who in your life you really appreciate and we could share your story on Heart Breakfast.

New studies show that more than 80% of us are genuinely excited about Valentine’s Day – more so than Christmas!

So this Valentine’s on Heart Breakfast, Jamie and Amanda want to know who you’re celebrating your love for! It could be your other half or partner, but remember, it doesn’t have to be… in fact, over half of us use Valentine’s Day as a reason to show EVERYONE they love some appreciation.

Lots of us will be celebrating with our kids, and many of us will be spending the big day celebrating with our pets!

Tell us who you’ll be showing your love to this Valentine’s Day, whoever it may be, and you could be sharing your story on Heart Breakfast!

Please leave your details and someone will be in touch.

