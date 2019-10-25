Heart Breakfast needs your suggestions for Jamie and Amanda's YES-vember

25 October 2019, 10:35

Jamie and Amanda need YOUR ideas for their YES-vember challenge
Jamie and Amanda need YOUR ideas for their YES-vember challenge. Picture: Heart

In November, you are in charge of what Heart Breakfast presenters Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden do... so what's your idea?

This November Jamie and Amanda want to turn NO-vember into YES-vember! - and they are going to be saying YES to everything.

And we mean EVERYTHING!

We want YOU to decide what they do – so let us know what you’d like to see Jamie and Amanda do!

No matter how out there your suggestion may be let us know.

Do you want to see Jamie Theakston do stand-up? No problem! Fancy seeing Amanda singing nursery rhymes while gargling? You’ve got it! Keen to see the pair clean a shark tank? Absolutely!

No matter what the task - Jamie and Amanda HAVE to say yes!

We’ll be selecting the best ones to go on our YES-vember wheel, make your suggestion below...

A producer may contact you if your idea is chosen.

