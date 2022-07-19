Exclusive

Heart gives young boy Daniel, 11, the ultimate prom surprise

19 July 2022, 09:33 | Updated: 19 July 2022, 09:36

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Daniel was given a huge surprise when Heart Breakfast’s Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman sent a limo to his house.

Heart Breakfast’s Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman gave one little boy the ultimate surprise this morning.

11-year-old Daniel will be celebrating his end of term prom tonight before he heads off to secondary school in September.

And while some of his classmates are travelling by limo, he wasn't invited and neither was his best mate Aiden.

But his mum Kerry wanted to give him a prom night he’ll never forget so got in touch with Jamie and Zoe at Heart.

Daniel was surprised with a limo
Daniel was surprised with a limo. Picture: Heart

Kerry told Jamie: "Because of Daniel's additional needs - he has autism and ADHD - the other children they are all clubbing together to get a big limo but because Daniel only has a couple of friends he wasn't invited."

After hearing his story, we decided to send a Hummer H2 Limo to his house from The Aylesbury Limo Company.

The limo has also been stacked with all of the boys' favourite snacks and all their favourite tunes are on the playlist.

After spotting the amazing vehicle outside his house, Daniel looked overwhelmed as he said: "It's a truck limo!"

He added that it's the 'best way' to get to the prom and he feels 'amazing'.

You can see the amazing moment in the player above.

Heart Breakfast, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart

