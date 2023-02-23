Exclusive

Eugene Levy is already writing the script to American Pie 5

By Alice Dear

Eugene Levy joined Heart's Yasmin Evans this week to chat about everything from American Pie to his new show The Reluctant Traveler.

Eugene Levy, 76, has shared his ideas for the next American Pie film, and we love them all.

The actor, best known for Schitt's Creek, American Pie, Serendipity and Cheaper By The Dozen 2, joined Heart's Yasmin Evans this week where he shared his hopes for the next film.

From Jim's dad being in a nursing home, to his character and Stifler's mum getting together, Eugene appears to be writing his own script!

Watch the full interview in the player above.

