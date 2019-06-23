A Hunger Games prequel is coming but Jennifer Lawrence won’t be in it

Nine years after finishing the Hunger Games trilogy, author Suzanne Collins has confirmed she has penned a prequel to be released next year. Picture: Getty

Hungry for more? Well you’re in luck.

Nine years after finishing The Hunger Games trilogy, author Suzanne Collins has confirmed she has penned a prequel set to be released next year.

When will the book be released?

The currently untitled book is due to be released on May 19th, 2020.

The Hunger Games trilogy — The Hunger Games (2008), Catching Fire (2009) and Mockingjay (2010) — have sold more than 100 million copies and have been translated into more than 50 languages.

The subsequent films were a multi-million dollar success and launched the careers of leading stars Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson.

When will it be set?

The book will be set 64 years before the beginning of The Hunger Games, and long before the Katniss Everdeen, played by Oscar-winner Jennifer, was born.

Suzanne says the book explores the ‘Dark Days’; the failed rebellion in Panem.

“With this book, I wanted to explore the state of nature, who we are, and what we perceive is required for our survival”, she says.

“The reconstruction period 10 years after the war, commonly referred to as the Dark Days — as the country of Panem struggles back to its feet — provides fertile ground for characters to grapple with these questions and thereby define their views of humanity.”

Scholastic Trade Publishing President Ellie Berger said in a statement: “Suzanne Collins is a master at combining brilliant storytelling, superb world building, breath-taking suspense, and social commentary.”

“We are absolutely thrilled — as both readers and publishers — to introduce the devoted fans of the series and a new audience to an entirely new perspective on this modern classic.”

When will we see another movie?

It’s unclear at the moment however Lionsgate, who released the four Hunger Games movies, said it will happen at some stage.

In a statement they said: “As the proud home of the Hunger Games movies, we can hardly wait for Suzanne’s next book to be published.

"We’ve been communicating with her during the writing process and we look forward to continuing to work closely with her on the movie.”