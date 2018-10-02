Gogglebox star Amy Tapper has quit the show for good in a bid to find love

Amy Tapper is joining Nadia Essex for E4's Celebs Go Dating. Picture: E4

She has swapped the sofa for romantic dates as she is due to to star on Celebs Go Dating later this month.

Gogglebox star Amy Tapper has quit Gogglebox in a bid to find love on E4's Celebs Go Dating.

The 18-year-old has been a familiar face on Gogglebox alongside her family since the very first episode, but she's now revealed she won't be returning.

She has starred on the sofa alongside mum Nikki, dad Jonathan and brother Josh since 2013 and the family have regularly been fan favourites as viewers at home watch their hilarious commentary of various TV shows.

The Tapper family on the red carpet at the TV Choice Awards. Picture: PA

But sadly for fans she won't be spotted on her family's sofa again...at least not on TV anyway.

She told The Mirror: "I'm personally not going back on Gogglebox. They [her family] can go on but they wont be with me."

According to Amy, her family are very supportive of her new project.

She said: "They are supportive of everything. Their line is if you're happy I'm happy. My dad just said no kissing with tongues. I said I can't promise you anything but I'll try my best."

Gogglebox have confirmed that the Tapper family are on a break from filming but haven't revealed that they have left the show completely.