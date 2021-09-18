Who is Strictly's John Whaite, what does he do for a job, and does he have a partner?

18 September 2021, 13:54

Your need-to-know on Strictly's John Whaite
Your need-to-know on Strictly's John Whaite. Picture: BBC/Instagram/Alamy

Strictly star John Whaite is a baker who appeared on Great British Bake Off - find out his age, Instagram, and partner.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is finally here, and we cannot wait to see which celeb takes home the Glitterball Trophy this year.

One of the celebs taking part in the BBC show is John Whaite, who you'll likely recognise from his work on another TV talent show.

John took part in the Great British Bake Off in 2012, and ended up winning the series.

Confirming the Strictly news in a statement, John said: "I’m so grateful, excited, and nervous to be joining the Strictly 2021 family. I’ve been wearing sequins and jazzy attire since I was three years old and can’t wait to hurl myself, full throttle, around the most glamorous dance floor on earth."

Here's your need-to-know on the contestant.

John Waite is one of the confirmed Strictly 2021 contestants
John Waite is one of the confirmed Strictly 2021 contestants. Picture: BBC

Who is John Whaite? What's his age and job?

John, 32, is a chef, television presenter, and author from Chorley, Lancashire.

He rose to fame while appearing on the third season of the Great British Bake Off in 2012, which he was crowned winner of.

After winning the Bake Off, he had a weekly cooking slot on ITV's Lorraine, and was a presenter and judge on daytime cookery competition show Chopping Block.

He has also appeared on shows like This Morning, What's Cooking?, The Alan Titchmarsh Show and Sunday Brunch as a guest chef.

Does John Whaite have a partner?

John lives in Leeds his partner Paul Atkins, a graphic designer, and the pair got engaged in July 2017.

Is John Whaite on Instagram?

You can follow @john_whaite.

