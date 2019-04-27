Who's on The Jonathan Ross Show tonight? Michael Sheen, Katherine Ryan, Mark Ronson and Lykke Li to appear

Jonathan Ross chats to Michael Sheen, Katherine Ryan, Mark Ronson and Lykke Li on tonight's show. Picture: Getty

Jonathan Ross welcomes a host of glittering stars onto the sofa for his weekly show, including music, comedy and Hollywood royalty.

This week's line-up includes an award-winning Welsh actor, a quick-witted female comedian and one of the world’s most established record producers.

Here’s everything you need to know about this weekend’s upcoming show.

Who's on The Jonathan Ross Show tonight?

Welsh actor Michael Sheen will appear on the hit ITV show tonight. Picture: Getty

Michael Sheen

Welsh actor Michael Sheen, 50, is best known for playing ex British Prime Minister Tony Blair in a trilogy of films – The Deal, The Queen and The Special Relationship.

The award-winning star also famously took on the role of evil vampire Aro in the Twilight Saga.

In 2016, he announced he was taking a break from acting to fight “demagogic, fascistic” politics instead.

At the time he said: “It will be a big change for how people relate to me. Once I’m in, I’m fully in, and this is big.”

Canadian comedian Katherine Ryan also speaks to Jonathan Ross this week. Picture: Getty

Katherine Ryan

Katherine Ryan, 35, is a Canadian comedian, writer, presenter and actress.

She regularly appears on panel shows including QI, Mock the Week, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Have I Got News for You.

The mum-of-one, who currently lives in London with daughter Violet, also presents Your Face Or Mine, along with co-host and fellow comedian Jimmy Carr.

Mark Ronson is on The Jonathan Ross Show tonight. Picture: Getty

Mark Ronson

Mark Ronson, 43, is a famous British DJ, musician, producer and songwriter.

The music superstar, who is originally from London, has collaborated with some of the world’s most influential stars including Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga, Adele, Lily Allen, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney and Bruno Mars.

The multi award-winning producer recently released a brand new remix of A Star Is Born’s hit theme song Shallow at the Global Awards.

Mark, who is worth an estimated $20 million, co-wrote the chart-topping single.

Lykke Li Performs At The O2 Academy Brixton. Picture: Getty

Lykke Li

Lykke Li is a Swedish singer, songwriter and model.

The Scandinavian star, whose music is a fusion of indie pop and electro, features on producer Mark Ronson’s latest disco-inspired single Late Night Feelings.

She released her debut studio album, Youth Novels, in 2008, which was followed by Wounded Rhymes in 2011, I Never Learn in 2014, and So Sad So Sexy last year.

The duo will be performing their latest track on The Jonathan Ross Show tonight.

What time is The Jonathan Ross Show on tonight?

The ninth episode of the season airs on Saturday 27th April, 2019, at 9.15pm.

Don't forget you can catch up on ITVHub if you miss the show.