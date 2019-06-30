Car Driver Dies And Bus Passengers Hurt In Southampton Crash

A man's died after his car collided head-on with a bus in Southampton.



The 67-year-old, who was driving a silver Vauxhall Corsa, died at the scene on Lordshill Way on Friday at 6.30pm (June 28).

The crash happened between Woburn Road and the Lordshill District Centre. The car was travelling away from Lordshill and the bus in the opposite direction.

The 34-year-old driver of the single decker 'First' bus had to be cut free from his cab and suffered a broken leg in the crash.

He was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment.



Ten passengers also received minor injuries and were treated in hospital.

Inspector Andy Tester from the Roads Policing Unit said:

"We are investigating how the crash happened and are appealing for witnesses to contact us whether they saw the crash or the Corsa shortly before it happened.

"We'd also like anyone who has dash cam footage of the incident to get in touch by calling the Road Policing Unit at Totton on 101."