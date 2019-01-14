Former Cardiff Postman Admits Terror Charges

14 January 2019, 15:02 | Updated: 14 January 2019, 15:29

Anti-Terror Police

A former postman has pleaded guilty to terror offences after uploading videos to YouTube featuring an extremist Islamic preacher.

Sajid Idris, from Cardiff, admitted four charges of distributing a terrorist publication, contrary to the Terrorism Act 2006.

The 36-year-old father, of Splott in the Welsh capital, had been due to go on trial on Monday at Kingston Crown Court, but instead pleaded guilty to the charges, dated between November 1 2013 and December 4 2014.

Idris was arrested in 2017 in a joint operation by the Wales Extremism Counter Terrorism Unit (WECTU) and their equivalent in the North East.

A charge against his wife Sadia Malik, 38, of distributing a terrorist publication, was dropped on Monday.

His Honour Judge Paul Dodgson said that, by sharing the material, Idris had "encouraged people to engage in terrorist activity endangering life".

