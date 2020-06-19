Meet Robbie Williams T&Cs

Rules:

1. The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found at www.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/) apply to the ‘Global’s Make Some Noise Text Competitions’ ("the Competition") as detailed in the Rules.

2. The "Radio Station" advertising the competition is HEART.

3. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities.

Details of the competition:

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the relevant keyword to one of the following radio stations shortcodes (the “Text Message Line”): HEART – 82122 (ROBBIE)

5. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. Texts sent after the closing time will not be entered but may still be charged. The Text Message Line will open at 10:00 on Friday 19th June 2020 (the “Opening Time”) and close at 11:45am on Friday 19th June 2020 (the “Closing Time”).

6. After entering the Competition, participants will receive a bounce back text message informing them that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £3 will be taken automatically, unless they text the word CANCEL as instructed. The £3 donation will be taken one hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received from the mobile phone used to enter the Competition, and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

7. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the Competition. Anyone who texts CANCEL as instructed in the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw.

8. Within 3 hours of the Closing Time one winning Entrant will be selected at random from all eligible entries and will be notified that they have won on the phone number that their text entry was sent from. The winning Entrant may be required to talk to the presenter(s) either live on air, or a call will be recorded with the presenter(s) and then later played on-air. If an Entrant fails to answer their phone, is driving, or if any fault occurs immediately prior to or during the call and it is not possible to re-establish contact with the Entrant, they will forfeit their chance to win and another entry will be selected at random. The Producer’s decision is final. Unsuccessful Entrants will not be contacted.

Eligibility:

9. Entrants must be aged 18 or over to enter the Competition.

10. Entrants must enter from a UK mobile.

11. Entrants can enter up to 10 times only, however they must text CANCEL as instructed after each entry to opt out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise.

12. The winning Entrant’s guests must also meet Global’s eligibility criteria, namely that they are not excluded from entering Global’s competitions as per the general competition terms and conditions.

13. Venue age restrictions may apply for under 18’s.

Prize:

14. PRIZE OVERVIEW: This prize is for four tickets to see Robbie Williams at the very first post-covid gig that he plays in the UK. Included is a meet and greet with Robbie Williams for the winner and their guests. If you are unavailable for this date the experience can be moved to another available UK date performed by Robbie Williams. Accommodation will be provided, as well as £100 towards travel for the winner (within the UK only).

15. No substitute prizes or cash alternatives are available.

16. The prize is non-transferable and not for resale.

17. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.

18. We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

19. This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given. Please see full details below including restrictions and exclusions.

Specific prize terms:

20. FULL PRIZE TERMS AND CONDITIONS

● This prize is for four tickets to see Robbie Williams at the very first, post-covid gig that Robbie Williams plays in the UK. Included is a meet and greet with Robbie Williams for the winner and their guests.

● If the winner is unavailable for this date then the winner can choose another available UK performance date by Robbie Williams.

● Due to the current pandemic, location and date of the concert are to be confirmed in guidance with government measures to keep the public safe.

● Details of the meet and greet to be confirmed closer to the date of the concert.

● Due to the nature of these events, we cannot guarantee how long the meet and greet will last.

● A Global team member and/or other management may also be present at the meet and greet.

● Filming or photography may be carried out at the venue, if you do not wish to be filmed for any reason, please let a member of the Global’s Make Some Noise team know.

● 3* Hotel Accommodation will be provided for the night of the gig, accommodation will be 2 x double or twin rooms subject to availability, staying on a room only basis, as well as £100 towards travel (within the UK only) for the winner only.

● In the event that the winner cannot attend the gig the travel money will not be awarded as an independent prize. ● The location will be confirmed once the gig venue has been confirmed. 3* Hotel Accommodation will be provided for the night of the gig, accommodation will be two double or twin rooms, subject to availability, on a room only basis. The £100 will be transferred to the winner’s chosen bank account.

● Meals and beverages are not included.

● You must be aged 18 or over to enter this competition.

● We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

● Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative.

● This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given.

The Promoters are Global, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000.