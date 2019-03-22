Police Officer Who Faked Back Injury Guilty Of Misconduct

22 March 2019, 15:02 | Updated: 22 March 2019, 15:07

Thames Valley Police Car Bonnet

A hearing's ruled a Banbury-based police officer who faked a back injury was guilty of misconduct.

It heard former PC Tony Alderman hadn't been honest when he called in sick for work between May and August 2018.

He claimed he couldn't work due to a back injury and returned on 18 July on restricted duties and reduced hours.

On 20 July 2018, he stated that he could not fight or restrain, only do very little lifting and would be unable to do resuscitation if required, and that he was not attending the gym.

But earlier that month, an officer had told PC Alderman’s sergeant he'd seen him completing a karate grading session in Banbury, and he was seen at another session the same month.

During an investigation, former PC Alderman was also spotted lifting heavy items of furniture, as well as gardening and lifting recycling bags, and throwing items from the boot of his car into a skip.

He faced allegations that he breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity and duties and responsibilities.

The panel concluded it amounted to gross misconduct and the officer would have been dismissed had he still been serving with the force. 

The former officer was based in Banbury local policing area and retired from the force with effect from 18 November 2018.

Deputy Chief Constable John Campbell said: 

“This hearing has concluded that former PC Alderman’s actions were dishonest and had he not already retired, former PC Alderman would have been dismissed from the force with immediate effect.”

