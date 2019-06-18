Birmingham City Have Sacked Manager Garry Monk

18 June 2019, 17:15

Garry Monk

In a short statement online, the Board of Directors said it would be in the long term interests of the club to split with Monk.

Assistant coach Pep Clotet has been appointed caretaker Head Coach with immediate effect.

The remainder of the coaching and backroom staff – including Sean Rush, Darryl Flahavan, Ryan Needs and James Beattie - will stay.

The former Swansea, Leeds and Middlesbrough manager had taken over at St Andrew's during March 2018, and guided the club to safety despite a deduction of nine points for a breach of the Football League's profitability and sustainability rules.

In their statement, Blues said "We have faced significant challenges in relation to Profitability and Sustainability regulations and whilst we will improve our squad and be competitive in the market – the Club’s owners are committed to continued investment - we will do so sensibly and effectively.

"The Board of Directors feel that it is vitally important for everybody at the Club to be sharing the same vision and commitment to the plans and processes."

Latest News

See more Latest News

BA owner boosts Boeing with deal to buy 200 737 MAX jets

UK & World

The stunned guest shared the text messages on social media

Bridezilla slammed for asking guests to cover their tattoos for their wedding

News

Ana Kriegel murder: Two boys, both 14, found guilty of murdering teenage girl in Dublin

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Ed Sheeran stars in the new Heinz ketchup advert

Ed Sheeran's DM to Heinz resulted in him starring in their advert for tomato ketchup

Food & Health

Love Island Contestants 2019 confirmed

When is Love Island on tonight and who's in the 2019 cast?

TV & Movies

A winter version of Love Island is reportedly on the cards

ITV 'planning a winter Love Island' to be filmed in South Africa later this year

TV & Movies

Bring Your Dog To Work Day is almost upon us!

When is Bring Your Dog To Work Day 2019 and what's it all about?

Lifestyle

Jeremy Kyle refuses to appear before MPs following death of guest

Jeremy Kyle refuses to appear before MPs to give evidence following death of guest

Celebrities

Curtis Pritchard is heading to the Love Island villa

Who is Curtis Pritchard? Love Island 2019 contestant and brother of AJ Pritchard

Celebrities