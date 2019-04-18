Leneto Kellengbeck Stabbing: Murder Arrest

18 April 2019, 12:47 | Updated: 18 April 2019, 12:49

Leneto Kellengbeck Solihull murder stabbing

Detectives investigating the murder of Leneto Kellengbeck have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

The 24-year-old was arrested last night from an address in Smith’s Wood area and is currently in police custody.

24 year-old Leneto, who leaves behind a two-year-old daughter, was found with critical injuries when police were called to Arran Way just after 11.15pm on 29 March.

Leneto who lived nearby and was also known as Lenny, died a short time later. 

A post-mortem revealed he died of multiple stab wounds.

Detective Inspector Jim Colclough from the force’s homicide team, said: “This arrest is a significant development in our investigation. Only last week Leneto’s family bravely spoke about the devastating impact his death has had on them.

“We are determined to get them the answers they so desperately need and we’re committed to bring his killer or killers to justice."

