Man Arrested After Baby Assault In Birmingham

30 June 2019, 06:28

Radley Court Birmingham

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a three-month-old baby boy was hit in the eye with a golf ball.

Officers were called to a playground outside Radley Court in Sheldon Heath Road, Birmingham, at around 8.40pm on Friday.

A spokeswoman for the force said they were alerted by paramedics to reports that a baby had been hit in the eye with a golf ball.

She added: "The three-month-old baby boy was taken to hospital with a serious eye injury, where he remains this morning.

"A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and is currently in custody."

It is understood that the man and baby are not related.

