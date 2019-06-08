Police Investigate Suspected Birmingham Kidnapping

8 June 2019, 05:31 | Updated: 8 June 2019, 05:35

Police

A 39 year old man's been arrested after a suspected Kidnapping in the Kings Heath area of Birmingham.

It happened on Cole Valley Road just before 12:30pm on June 7th

The victim was seen being dragged out of a mini - attacked - then shoved in to a balck audi and driven off.

A vehicle has also been seized.

However, police are yet to identify the victim, said to be an Asian male in his 30s and around 5ft 7ins tall, and are urging for him to make contact.

