Teenager stabbed during Black Country attempted robbery

28 August 2019, 10:22

Police tape
Police tape. Picture: Getty

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed during an attempted robbery in the Bearwood area of Smethwick.

The attack was reported at around 4.40pm on Tuesday (27th August) and officers were immediately sent to the scene.

An 18-year-old was found on Norman Road at the junction with Pheasant Road with stab wounds to his back and abdomen.

It's understood he was attacked by two men on a bridge close to Broadmoor Avenue, but managed to make his way to a friend's house nearby where the emergency services were called.

He was taken to hospital where his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, and he's currently in a stable condition.

West Midlands Police has launched an investigation. A cordon was in place for some time to allow for forensic investigators to collect evidence. A car has also been seized for analysis.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bournville

Up To 800 People Evacuated From Cadbury's Bournville Site

Local News

Banks could charge their customers to transfer money

Banks could soon be CHARGING customers to transfer funds over £30 in controversial new plan

News

Bury: Consortium has £7m to buy club and calls on EFL to rescind expulsion

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Disney legend Dick Van Dyke was involved

Disney World to introduce its first ever Mary Poppins attraction - and Dick Van Dyke helped

Lifestyle

A confession will air this September

When does A Confession start on ITV, who's in the cast and what is it about?

TV & Movies

Christine spoke about her relationship on Loose Women earlier today

Christine Lampard reveals how her parents reacted to her dating Frank

Celebrities

Primark are launching a Mulan-themed homeware collection

Primark have launched a Mulan-themed homeware collection ahead of the live action release next year

Lifestyle

A woman suffered the ultimate online shopping fail

Woman suffers online shopping fail as she orders laundry baskets the size of her hand

Lifestyle

The hack is only available on one airline

Mum reveals GENIUS hack to turn economy seats into a bed on long haul flights

Lifestyle