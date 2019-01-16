Tributes To Man Killed In Solihull Crash

The family of a man who died following a three-car collision in Castle Bromwich say he was a ‘friend to many who will be missed forever’.

Ross David Williams suffered a serious head injury when his car was hit on Collector Road, near the junction of Lanchester Way, at around 8.30am on Friday 11th January.

The 37-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a tribute, his family said: “Ross wass an adored son, brother, uncle, brother-in-law and nephew. He was a friend to so many and will be missed forever."

Two men, aged 42 and 25 who were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.