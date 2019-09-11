Walsall man guilty of GBH against delivery driver

Mitchell Rose and accomplice Brian Atkinson. Picture: Staffordshire Police

A man who ran down an Amazon delivery driver and left him paralysed from the waist down has been found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mitchell Rose, 27, of Redshank Road, Walsall, was found guilty yesterday (10 September) following a trial at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court.



The 23-year-old delivery driver, Chance Bright, is a former soldier and was working his notice the week he was run down by Rose in a scrap van and dragged for approximately 95 metres in Coven earlier this year.



Chance’s delivery van was stolen by Brian Atkinson on Paradise Lane on 4 March. Rose then followed behind and hit Chance when he was chasing after his van.



Atkinson, 41, of Parker Street, Walsall, pleaded guilty to theft of the delivery van and was convicted of assisting an offender following the trial. Rose also pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was cleared of attempted murder.



Two women, Carol Davies, 39, of Yew Road, Walsall, and Emma Griffin, 34, of Field Road, Walsall, both admitted to assisting an offender at an earlier hearing.



The four will be sentenced at a later date.