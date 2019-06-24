Man attacked in Sheffield

24 June 2019, 12:03 | Updated: 24 June 2019, 12:06

Police

A man's in hospital with serious head injuries after being found unconscious in Sheffield City Centre last night.

South Yorkshire Police say at 10pm Sunday 23 June they were called out to reports a man was injured following an assault on the corner of Arundel Gate and Castle Square.

Officers performed first aid and a cordon was put in place.

The victim was taken to hospital and is being treated for serious head injuries.

