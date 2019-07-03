Yorkshire MEP sticks by controversial t-shirts

3 July 2019, 15:16 | Updated: 3 July 2019, 15:17

Lib Dems Brexit

A Yorkshire Lib Dem MEP has stuck by his party's decision to wear controversial t-shirts at the European Parliament.

Shaffaq Mohammed, who's from Sheffield, says that "B******s to Brexit" slogan is part of their manifesto, but has also apologised to anyone who was offended by it.

All 16 Lib Dem MEPs wore the t-shirts, which had the phrase on the back, with "STOP BREXIT" written on the front. 

Shaffaq said:

"If people are offended by it then I will say I'm sorry but I'm trying to fight for my children's future, for your children's future to stop a disastrous Brexit.

"Our intentions were never to offend anyone, our intentions were simply to get our message across. The only people who've been offended by it have been the Brexit Party, who've been very critical of it. 

"The messages on our manifesto were also on our manifesto and I think people at the European Parliament needed to be clear where we stood, it was one way of getting attention."

Meanwhile the Brexit Party turned their backs while the European anthem, 'Ode to Joy' was being played. 

