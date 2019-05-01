Caravan stolen from terminally-ill man found

A caravan stolen from a terminally-ill man while he had treatment for cancer has been found and now returned by Avon and Somerset Police.

64-year-old Leslie Collison was storing his caravan when thieves took it from a field behind the Plough in Pilning in November last year.

At the time Neighbourhood PC Ross Calderwood appealed for information and said: "The family have been using the caravan to get away and create memories and this theft has been devastating for them."

Now he’s been able to hand the caravan back.

Leslie, from Westbury-on-Trym said: "The theft was a huge blow and a loss to us at the time. I’m unable to work due to my illness and the caravan was our bolt hole. We’re delighted to get it back after months of frustration and upset."

Mr Collison, said PC Calderwood’s commitment and dedication to the investigation was "nothing short of fantastic."

PC Calderwood said: "I’m delighted to have been able to track down and return the caravan which means so much to Mr and Mrs Collison. I sincerely hope they are now able to enjoy it."

The caravan is missing various parts and equipment, such as the battery, water pump and gas bottles, but Mr Collison is looking forward to getting it all up together. He and his wife Lesley are now planning to use it to get away and go to music festivals.

The caravan was found in Avonmouth in April. Enquiries continue in relation to the theft.