Man jailed following football violence in Bristol

A man has been jailed for 12 weeks after being charged in connection with anti-social behaviour and violence at the Bristol City v Swansea City match last month.

Ryan Greenslade, 26, of Brislington admitted causing fear or provocation of violence.

he was also fined a victim surcharge of £115 and given a football banning order, which means that on his release he will be banned from all Football Association matches at home and abroad for six years.

A second man is due to be sentenced for the same offence at a future date and a third will appear in court next week.

DI David Lewis said: "This positive result demonstrates our commitment to dealing robustly with those involved in football-related disorder. We're continuing to work through CCTV footage to identify suspects, in collaboration with Bristol City FC, Ashton Gate Stadium and Swansea City FC, as well as British Transport Police and South Wales Police colleagues."