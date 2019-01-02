Student dies after Ben Nevis fall

A student from the University of Bristol has died after falling around 500ft from Ben Nevis.

She had been scaling Britain's highest peak with three others on an organised trip yesterday when it happened.

A University of Bristol spokesperson said: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm that on 1 January 2019 one of our students died in an accident whilst on a hiking trip to Ben Nevis in Scotland. The student was part of a larger group of students who had organised this new year trip to the highlands.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this student. This tragic accident will be deeply felt across our University community, and we will make sure we have support available to all those affected."

A 21 year old man died in a separate fall on Ben Nevis a week before Christmas.