Woman jailed for being drunk on a plane

8 February 2019, 09:18 | Updated: 8 February 2019, 09:20

Drunk on a plane

A 53-year-old woman has been jailed for a year after admitting to being drunk on an aircraft and common assault.

Sheila Thompson, of Hele Road in Torquay, was arrested following a disturbance on a flight from Bristol Airport to Alicante in September.

Shortly after take-off she started behaving in a disruptive manner and the plane had to to return to Bristol Airport shortly after take-off.

Police airport commander Insp Barney Gardom said:''We will not tolerate this sort of abusive behaviour and work with the airport to take robust action against disruptive passengers.

''We will, where possible take action to put the offenders before the courts."

 

