Woman jailed for causing death by dangerous driving

A woman who crashed a van into a house killing a 90-year-old, has been jailed for four years.

35-year-old Tracy Bibby was banned from driving when she lost control of a transit van, crashing into the home of Joan Woodier in Clevedon.

Mrs Woodier died after the front wall collapsed onto her.

Bibby was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving while disqualified following a trial.

She was also disqualified from driving for six years.