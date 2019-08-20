Warning about scams in Peterborough

20 August 2019, 13:03 | Updated: 20 August 2019, 13:05

Cambridgeshire Police
Cambridgeshire Police. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Police are urging members of the public to get in contact if they have been the victims of fraud, or attempted fraud, in Peterborough.

Over the last few months reports have been made about a man approaching members of the public at their home addresses and requesting money.

The suspect usually says that he needs money for an electric card and that his wife is in London or in hospital.

Cambridgeshire Police HQ
Cambridgeshire Police HQ. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police HQ

Victims have mostly been elderly and on occasions the suspect has followed victims inside their home until money is handed over.

PC Matt Lauch said: “This man is clearly targeting people and we want to put an end to this. I am urging anyone who has been a victim of this crime, or thinks they were targeted by this person, to get in contact with us. Even if no money was handed over the information will be invaluable to our investigation.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Italy's prime minister announces resignation

UK & World

NASA confirms mission to discover if Jupiter moon Europa can support life

UK & World

Boss of mining giant BHP sounds warning over rise of nationalism

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Here's how to get to sleep on a long haul flight

Cabin crew reveal the unexpected tip which will help you get to sleep on a long haul flight

Lifestyle

Killing Eve will be back for a third series

Killing Eve season 3 begins production - after Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh are spotted filming in London

TV & Movies

Sandi Toksvig Great British Bake Off

Who is Sandi Toksvig, how tall is the Bake Off host and who's the QI presenter's wife?

TV & Movies

These parents have been left shocked by the fine

Parents stung with £120 fine for taking son out of school for grandmother’s funeral

Lifestyle

Here's how to get rid of the spider influx in your home

Aldi's £8 spider catcher will help you battle influx of huge spiders... without hurting them

Lifestyle

Here's everything you need to know about Noel Fielding

How old is Noel Fielding, when did the Great British Bake Off host start dating girlfriend Lliana Bird and when was their baby born?

TV & Movies