Christmas 2020 gift ideas: What to buy your boyfriend or partner this year

What to get your boyfriend for Christmas this year. Picture: Echor/Argos/Nivea/Ark/Amazon/Candy Kittens

Here's a definite list of amazing gift ideas for your boyfriend or other half this Christmas.

Christmas might be looking a little different this year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t treat our loved ones.

And there is no one more deserving than your boyfriend or partner this festive season.

So we’ve put together a list of gifts for every budget, including everything from aftershave, to experience days to board games.

See our favourite Christmas picks below:

Aftershave

Hugo Boss Infinite. Picture: Perfume Direct

Price: £58.99 from Perfume Direct

For your partner who likes to smell good all year round, this Hugo Boss Infinite is the perfect choice.

This energising, addictive eau de parfum combines the freshness of citrus with the intensity of aromatic and woody notes.

Sweets

Candy Kittens sweet jars. Picture: Candy Kittens

Price: £7 from Candy Kittens

If your other half has a sweet tooth, Candy Kittens are a great stocking filler.

Created by Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing, these Candy Kittens Christmas Jars filled with your choice of gourmet vegan sweets in flavours such as Wild Strawberry, Sour Watermelon and Tropical Mango.

Alarm clock

Lumie Bodyclock Luxe 700FM. Picture: Quiet Mark

Price: £152 from John Lewis

With the mornings getting darker, your other half might be struggling to get up in the morning.

Well, Lumie Bodyclock Luxe 700FM has sleep and wake-up lights, featuring high quality audio with FM radio, Bluetooth speakers, and a selection of over 20 sleep/wake sounds.

Other features include low-blue light to be non-alerting at bedtime, a glass lamp cover, a nightlight setting and tap-control snooze.

Beard grooming kit

Rugged Nature beard grooming kit. Picture: New Footprint

Price: £30 from New Footprint

Rugged Nature offers an 100% natural range of quality men’s grooming products manufactured in the UK.

These chemical-free, eco-friendly items to keep a your partner looking and smelling their best.

Smoothie maker

Smoovi blender. Picture: Smoovi

Price: £39.99 from Smoovi

This brilliant portable personal blender could be the ultimate new addition to your partner's kitchen.

Perfect for making fruit smoothies and cheeky Christmas cocktails on the go, it is wireless and even has an auto washing feature.

Go-Karting experience

Go-Karting gift box by TeamSport. Picture: TeamSport

Price: From £40 from TeamSport

For a unique Christmas present this year, why not take your other half on the ultimate day out at one of TeamSport’s UK karting tracks across the UK.

There is an E-Gift option which can be emailed from £40, or you can go all out with an amazing Gift Box including the voucher for two people and lots of other goodies to prepare you for the Ultimate Race Experience.

Candle

Echor relaxation candle. Picture: Echor

Price: £24.99 from Echor

If your boyfriend struggles with their sleep or enjoys relaxation, an aromatherapy End of Day candle could be the answer.

It includes essential oils including Ylang Ylang, Lavender, Geranium & Sweet Orange which have been shown to reduce stress hormones and lower blood pressure.

Craft beer set

The Hiver Craft Beer Selection Gift Box. Picture: Hiver Craft Beer

Price: £12 from Hiver Beers

Perfect to sit beneath the tree, The Hiver Craft Beer Selection Gift Box gives your other half the chance to enjoy a new taste.

Each gift pack comes with recipes, bee facts and festive food matches and is delivered in a recyclable gift box.

Car fragrance

Car fragrance from Carfume. Picture: Carfume

Price: £11.99 from Carfume

Another great stocking filler or gift for your loved one who spends lots of time in their car, whether that's commuting to work or driving the family around.

These Carfume oil-based perfumes and aftershaves including Creed, Oud and Savage.

Sweatshirt

Arc sweatshirt from Nicce. Picture: Nicce

Price: £55 from Nicce

This Ark sweatshirt is the perfect winter warmer for your other half.

It features piping across the chest that splits contrasting black and coal panels, as well as a crew neckline, short sleeves and a raised rubberised NICCE logo in the centre of the chest.

Polaroid camera

Polaroid Snap Instant Digital Camera. Picture: Amazon

Price: £89.99 from Amazon

If your partner is a photography enthusiast, the enhanced Polaroid Instant Digital Camera lets you print high quality colour, black and white or vintage sepia photos without all the wait.

It also has a powerful 10MP sensor, timer for selfies and photo booth mode.

Board game

Cluedo Liars Edition. Picture: Argos

Price: £21.99 from Argos

We’ll all be spending more time indoors over the festive period, so what better gift than a board game?

Cluedo Liars Edition sees players use Investigation cards to help them figure out who killed Mr Boddy in the mansion.

You’ll all have lots of fun lying your way to the truth...

Bath set

Nivea daily wash set. Picture: Nivea

Price: £14.99

This Nivea On The Go wash kit is perfect for your loved ones who like to keep it simple or are always on the go.

It includes a Protect & Care Shower Gel, Anti-Perspirant Roll On, Lip Balm, and moisturiser.

Pamper day

Pamper day for two at Bannatyne Health and Fitness. Picture: Virgin Experiences

Price: £99 from Virgin Experiences

We are all in need of some well-earned R&R, so a spa day at Bannatyne Health Clubs could be the perfect gift.

You’ll each get to choose from three incredible treatments including facial, back, neck and shoulder massage and scalp massage.

Jacket

Ellesse carpio jacket blue/navy. Picture: Ellesse

Price: £65 from Ellesse

As we head into a cold winter, your partner would definitely appreciate a new jacket to wrap up in.

This carpio jacket has stylish contrasting stripes across the centre and will have your boyfriend for every weather eventuality.

Outdoor speaker

KitSound’s Diggit 55. Picture: KitSound

Price: £49.99 from KitSound

The Diggit 55 is the ultimate entertaining speaker for sound lovers.

All you need to do is attach the removable stake and then place it in the grass, sand, or even snow, and the clever Outdoor EQ Mode optimises the audio for wherever it’s placed.

Toiletries set

Ted Baker Dark Mahogany toiletries set. Picture: Ted Baker

Price: £14 from Boots

Equip your partner with everything he needs with this stylish Ted Baker Set.

It includes set contains a Face Cloth and Toothbrush Holder duo, complete with a Hair & Body Wash and Body Spray.