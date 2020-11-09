Best Christmas booze you can buy this festive season

9 November 2020, 14:56 | Updated: 9 November 2020, 15:20

The festive drinks are already in the shops
The festive drinks are already in the shops. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The Christmas period is all about spending time with loved ones, giving and receiving presents and of course, enjoying a tipple or six.

Here at Heart we're big fans of a Christmas-themed beverage, and as the festive season draws even closer, we all need to think about stocking up on some of our favourite drinks!

The second national lockdown has thrown a lot of people into panic, with many bulk-ordering items and supermarkets needing to place rationing on certain products to ensure people get their essentials.

However, we have plenty of time to shop about and grab a few bottles and cans of some festive tipples to enjoy thought December.

It's time to stock up
It's time to stock up. Picture: Getty

Here are some of our favourites:

Ciroc Black Raspberry, £37.99

Ciroc Black Raspberry
Ciroc Black Raspberry. Picture: Ciroc

Silent Pool Rare Citrus Gin, £37

Silent Pool Rare Citrus Gin
Silent Pool Rare Citrus Gin. Picture: Silent Pool

Black Lines Negroni, £24

Black Lines Negroni
Black Lines Negroni. Picture: Black Lines

Quick Brown Fox Coffee Liqueur, £25

Quick Brown Fox
Quick Brown Fox. Picture: Quick Brown Fox

Winter Laverstoke Cocktail Hamper, £60

Winter Laverstoke Cocktail Hamper
Winter Laverstoke Cocktail Hamper. Picture: Bombay Sapphire

Conker Cold Brew, £31

Conker Cold Brew
Conker Cold Brew. Picture: Conker Cold Brew

I Heart Prosecco, £8.50

I Heart Prosecco
I Heart Prosecco. Picture: I Heart Prosecco

Thiénot Magnums by Speedy Graphito, £84.95

Thienot
Thienot. Picture: Thienot

