What to buy your brother for Christmas 2019 - from affordable turntables to wireless headphones

It's finally November, which means it's now officially time to get excited about Christmas (as well as listen to non-stop festive bangers on Heart Extra, obviously) - and it's never too early to make a dent in your shopping list.

Seeking out gifts for family members if often equal parts exciting and stressful - so, to help you ease the latter, we've rounded up our best picks of gifts your brother will love.

STIR IT UP Turntable - House of Marley - £179.99

Stir It Up Turntable - House of Marley. Picture: House of Marley

We may live in an age of Spotify and streaming, but retro turntables are firmly back in the picture - and they're a must-have for any music lover.

The downside of a good quality record-player, though, is that they're often pretty pricey - but this one from House of Marley is the best of both worlds.

Its exceptionally high sound quality really is a rarity for its affordable price point - and, what's more, it's considerably more aesthetically-pleasing than many on the market.

The turntable takes barely any time at all to set up, and just requires a Bluetooth speaker for sound.

What's more, it's currently reduced from £199 to £179 *and* comes free with a Bob Marley vinyl - so snap it up quick!

Jam Live Loud Truly Wireless Earphones - £49.99

Live Loud Truly Wireless Earbuds. Picture: JAM

These very small yet very powerful earphones are an ideal gift for gym-lovers, as their tiny size and lack of wires means they're perfect for exercise (and they also won't fall out during hectic regimes). They have three hours of uninterrupted battery-life, and their carrying case holds an added nine - meaning you can get 12 hours between charges.

Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition - £27

Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition. Picture: Jameson

Can't decide whether to buy you brother whiskey or beer for Christmas? Well, luckily you can now combine the two this Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition - a Christmas miracle!

DDJ-200 - £139

DDJ-200. Picture: DDJ

If your brother the kind of annoying guy who hogs the Spotify playlist at every party and won't let anyone else get a look in, then this smart DJ controller could well be the perfect gift.

It was designed with beginners in mind, and is an easy (and affordable - some mixers can cost thousands!) way to learn to mix.

Simply neutral 3-pair gift - London Sock Co- £36

Simply Neutral 3-Pair Gift. Picture: Men's Sock Co.

No male family-member Christmas list is complete without socks, but why not go one step further and give your brother the gift of luxury footwear this year?

60 Minute Golf Lesson with a PGA professional - Virgin Experience Days - £65

60 minute Golf Lesson with a PGA Professional. Picture: Virgin Experiences

Whether he's a golf enthusiast or complete beginner, this experience day will have your bro teeing like a pro in no time.

Ted Baker Travel Tonic gift - £50

The Travel Tonic Gift Set. Picture: Ted Baker

An ideal gift for men on the go, as this fragrance's innovative metal flask is refillable.

Shaving Gel Gift Set - Gilette - £20.99

ALL PURPOSE STYLER AND FUSION5 SENSITIVE SHAVING GEL GIFT SET. Picture: Gilette

If you're at a loss to what your brother likes, it really is pretty difficult to go wrong with a shaving gift set - and this one from Gilette does the job perfectly.

Apple Air Pods - £159

Apple Air Pods. Picture: Apple

There aren't many people who'd say no to a pair of Air Pods - so, if you're feeling particularly generous, why not splash out on these?

Samsung Galaxy Smart Watch - £35.00

Samsung Galaxy FIT E Smart Watch - White. Picture: Samsung

Smart Watches are slowly turning into a must-have for pretty much everyone - and this offering from Samsung is both lightweight and affordable.

Subscription to health and fitness app Centr - £15.49 (for one month)

Centr is Chris Hemsworth's health and fitness app. Picture: Centr

Gifting prepaid subscriptions is becoming more and more popular - and Centr - the health and fitness app from Chris Hemsworth - is sure to give your brother motivation to achieve his fitness goals.

Available from: the App Store for iPhone and Apple Watch or online at centr.com

Ancestry DNA Kit - £79.99

Ancestry DNA Kit. Picture: Ancestry

You'll likely have heard someone you know talking about DNA Kits. in just a few simple steps, the user can understand their genetic origins and find relatives they never knew existed - so an ideal gift for a family Christmas together.

Amazon gift card (various prices)

Amazon gift card. Picture: Amazon

Try as you might, some brothers are just unavoidable impossible to find the right present for. An Amazon gift card, in this case, is an ideal gift.

