You can now buy glow-in-the-dark Christmas bedding - and it's absolutely magical

21 November 2019, 19:33

This glow-in-the-dark Christmas bedding is the stuff of dreams
This glow-in-the-dark Christmas bedding is the stuff of dreams. Picture: terrysfabrics

Take your Christmas game to the next level with this incredible festive duvet set

Christmas is (sort of) almost upon us, which means it's now definitely acceptable to splash out on seasonal goodies.

And for the diehard Christmas fans among you, this festive duvet set that literally glows in the dark could well be your best gift yet.

The bedding has attracted a number of five-star reviews
The bedding has attracted a number of five-star reviews. Picture: terrysfabrics

Terrys Fabrics have released bedding that comes adorned with a pattern featuring snow, Christmas trees and Santa riding in his sleigh - and it lights up in the dark.

The product description reads: "Children will adore this traditional Christmas style duvet set with deep blues, snow falling, Santa’s sleigh flying through the air and Christmas tree.

"This fun bedding set has matching pillowcases, the duvet will be the talk amongst friends with its glow in the dark motifs."

The bedding costs £18.99 for a double
The bedding costs £18.99 for a double. Picture: terrysfabric

The product is perfect for children and adults alike, and is also ideal for anyone scared of the dark - as its glowing feature will work as a night light.

It costs £18.99 for a double set, and £12.99 for a single. Both options come with two pillowcases.

Click here to buy.

