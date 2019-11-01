How to listen to Heart extra Xmas

Heart extra Xmas is back for 2019. Picture: Heart

Heart extra Xmas is the perfect soundtrack to your personal winter wonderland - here's how to tune in.

It’ll be pure Christmas 24/7, with no presenters or news – it’s the perfect soundtrack to your personal winter wonderland.

Whether you’re counting down the days until December 25, want to escape the dreary political landscape of the UK, or just need the perfect soundtrack for some early present wrapping, Heart extra Xmas is the perfect choice.

Listen To Heart extra Xmas on DAB radio

Scroll through the stations on your DAB or digital radio until you find Heart extra.

Listen To Heart extra Xmas On Alexa

Just say “Alexa, Play Heart extra Xmas” or "Alexa, Play Heart Christmas" to listen to live radio via the Heart extra skill for Alexa.

Listen To Heart extra Xmas Online

You can tune in to Heart extra Xmas right now - just click here to listen on GlobalPlayer.com

Listen to Heart extra Xmas on Global Player

Download our app for iOS and Android to listen to Heart extra Xmas right now.

Listen To Heart extra Xmas on Sonos Speakers

Using your Sonos app, use the Add Service menu item and select Global Player. The Global Player service allows you to listen to Heart extra Xmas, as well as Global's other radio stations and expertly curated music playlists and podcasts - all for free!

Find out more at sonos.com