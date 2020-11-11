How to make your own mulled wine at home in time for Christmas

Mulled wine is a wonderful festive treat. Picture: Getty

The lovely warm festive beverage is one that we all associate with Christmas, but how can you make it at home?

Christmas is coming and it's the perfect excuse to start stocking up on our favourite food and drink in the lead-up to the big day.

Mulled wine is a huge treat we all love to enjoy around the festive period, and many love to make it themselves at home.

If you only tend to grab one when you're out and aren't too sure how to make it yourself at home, you're in luck.

Mulled wine is actually quite simple to make. Picture: Getty

Here is a method we've sourced, so you can get cracking and create your own!

Which ingredients do you need to make mulled wine?

You will need:

2 clementines

200g of caster sugar

1 lime

1 lemon

1 cinnamon stick

6 whole cloves

3 bay leaves

1 whole nutmeg

1 vanilla pod

2 star anise

2 bottles of Italian red wine

You can enjoy your own at home! Picture: Getty

What is the method?

- First, start by peeling large sections of the lemon, lime and clementines.

- Put the caster sugar in a big saucepan heated on medium and add the peel along with the squeezed clementine juice

- Then, add the cinnamon stick, bay leaves, cloves and about 10 nutmeg gratings

- Halve the vanilla pod and add in, along with just enough red wine to cover the sugar

- Wait until the sugar has completely dissolved and bring to the boil, keeping it on a boil for about five minutes, until the mixture is a thick syrup

- Once the syrup is ready, turn down the heat to low and add the star anise and the rest of the wine.

- Gently heat the wine for about five minutes, et voila! Ready to serve...