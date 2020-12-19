Kids' Christmas gift guide 2020: Present ideas for children of all ages

Stuck for what to buy the kids this year? These ideas suit all budgets. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

Still got little ones to buy for and run out of ideas? Don't worry, here are some suggestions for thoughtful, cute and practical presents for the youngsters in your life...

Snapsies

Tapping in to kids' love of surprises and unboxing, Snapsies is a series of 18 cute character toys that can be mixed and matched, allowing them to create incredible different looks and outfits.

With creatures including unicorns, goats and hedgehogs to collect, each Snapsie is fully customisable and personalised, giving kids the unique opportunity to be as creative as they want.

They are available from Tesco, Smyths Toys Superstores and The Entertainer.

Where to buy: Tesco, RRP £8

Elf on the Shelf Board Game

Take your family's obsession with the Elf on the Shelf to a whole new level. Picture: EOTS

The official The Elf on the Shelf® Board Game is designed for the entire family, and plays out the story of Scout Elves, who fly back to the North Pole each night to report to Santa who has been Naughty and who has been Nice.

If a player is Nice, they are rewarded with Candy Canes. If a player is Naughty, they lose Candy Canes.

Will the spinner land on Naughty or Nice? Who will win a Snowball Fight to collect an extra Candy Cane? The player that collects the most Candy Canes wins the game.

Where to buy: Amazon, £23.99

Swizzels sweets

Send a personalised hamper of classic sweets if you really want to impress. Picture: Swizzels

If you're on a tight budget, or just don't know what would delight your little loved one more than a mountain of treats, then Swizzels sweets will have a perfect gift option for you.

Where to buy: Swizzels, prices start 80p

A trip to Legoland Windsor

Santa has been at Legoland checking each and every brick. Picture: Legoland

Give a gift with a difference and take your kids to Legoland for a day out.

The park is following strict covid guidelines, and after spending most of 2020 cooped up in doors (playing Lego), why not switch it up - and inspire their next batch of creative brick building.

Where to buy: Day tickets start from £35 per person, kids under 90cm go free

Micro scooter

This scooter is suitable for 5-12 year olds. Picture: John Lewis

This scooter is made from recycled plastic, meaning your child will be helping to save the planet with every use!

Made by Micro, the premium scooter brand in the UK, the Maxi Micro Deluxe is designed with 3 wheels to help your little one's balance, the scooter has an intuitive tilt and lean steering style which means they can lean in the direction they want to go.

The deck is made from recyclable materials, and by repurposing old, discarded fishing nets taken from the ocean. The nets are then cleaned and broken down into chips. The chips are then melted, coloured and poured into the deck mould on the Mini Micro Deluxe.

It has a weight limit of 50kg so it will last longer, and as all the parts are easily replaceable, it means it can be handed down to younger children - again tackling harmful plastic waste.

Where to buy: John Lewis, £129

Mickey Mouse toy

The cute Mickey from the Disney ad could be yours. Picture: Disney

Disney's Christmas advert is a real tear-jerker, with a loving Filipino family at the heart of it.

Buy the same 'vintage' Mickey that also appears in the advert, complete with carefully stitched up ear.

Where to buy: Disney, £27.50