Parents go wild over £10 felt Christmas tree perfect for toddlers

This Christmas tree has been hailed 'amazing' by shoppers. Picture: Amazon

Amazon is selling a £10 felt Christmas tree which will keep kids entertained over the festive period.

While creating the perfect Christmas tree is usually an event enjoyed with the whole family, sometimes it can be hard to stop your young children from pulling off the baubles.

So in order to keep their little ones entertained as the decorations go up, now parents are buying them their very own mini trees.

The adorable cone-shaped Christmas trees are made from felt and are 2ft 2inches tall, making them the perfect height for children aged two to seven.

While plenty of stores sell them online, Amazon has one for just £9.99 with free delivery.

The felt tree is just £9.99 from Amazon. Picture: Amazon

As well as the foldable tree, shoppers will also get 18 decorations, including a star, holly, reindeer, presents and a snowman.

The description online reads: “DIY felt Christmas tree provides an easy and interesting way for kids to cheer and welcome Christmas.

“You will help them to play on their own while allowing them to build a Christmas tree the way they like.

“Great for Christmas decorations, a perfect addition to holiday and a decorative finish to your house around Christmas time.”

And after snapping one up for the festive period, one mum shared the product on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook group.

Alongside a photo, she told followers: “I have just brought this off amazon for £10 for my 2 year old daughter as she loves to help and get involved. . .

“I have to say it’s such a fantastic idea we put it up and she’s had so much fun re arranging the decorations and she’s not bothered with the actual tree (not yet anyway).”

The post soon racked up more than 2000 likes, with other parents commenting: “Omg need!!!”, and: “I love this idea.”

Meanwhile, this comes after one mum shared her handy guide which reveals the exact number of baubles and lights you should be hanging.

A guide shows the number of baubles you should put on your tree. Picture: Facebook

Shared to Facebook group Mrs Hinch Made Me Do It, the cardboard cut out sets out the perfect ratio of lights and baubles depending on how tall your tree is.

Under the headline of ‘taking your tree from bare to barely any branches left’, it starts with a three foot tree, which supposedly needs 50 bulbs and 20 baubles.

A five foot tree needs 120 lights and 40 decorations, while a six footer can apparently take 240 bulbs and 50 baubles.

But if you’re house is big enough to put up a tree over seven foot then you can get away with anything between 400-1,000 lights and 90 baubles.