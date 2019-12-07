This shopping centre promises to look after your dog while you do your Christmas shopping

Dogs can have their own Christmassy day out while owners shop. Picture: Westfield London

Merry Mutts Motel in at Westfield is an exclusive dog creche to raise donations for dog rescue and adoption services.

Urban Mutts launched the exclusive canine winter cabin in London, to keep pets busy while owners do their Christmas shopping this weekend.

"At the Merry Mutts hotel dogs can go on a winter walk to the local park, dress up for their very own Christmas card shoot and learn a new trick or two," the mall explained.



Dogs have options like a Christmas card photo shoot. Picture: Westfield London

The motel will raise funds for Wild at Heart Foundation, with 100% of donations contributing towards the charity's work in international dog rescue and adoption projects.



100% of proceeds will go to charity. Picture: Westfield London

Here are the details:

When: The Merry Mutts Motel is open from Wednesday 4th - Sunday 8th December, welcoming dogs on weekdays from 5pm-9pm with two-hour slots from 5pm-7pm and 7-9pm and 12pm-4pm on Saturday and Sunday.



Booking: To book a slot for your four-legged friend, please book online or visit the Motel on Westfield Square. The 2-hour slot will be bookable for a minimum £5 donation to the Wild at Heart Foundation.