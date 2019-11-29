The best quirky and unusual advent calendars for people who don't like chocolate

The best quirky and alternative advent calendars. Picture: Getty/Various

Don't fancy an edible advent advent calendar this year? We've got you covered...

It's almost December, which means it's now officially time to splash out on your favourite advent calendar.

Gone are the days when these are limited to sub-standard disappointing chocolate - you can now buy everything from vegan to gin to popcorn versions.

And if you don't fancy a food advent calendar, there are plenty of alternative, non-edible and quirky ones on the market to choose from.

Here is our pick of the best.

Bird and Blend tea advent calendar - £36

Bird and Blend tea advent calendar. Picture: Bird and Blend

This adorable calendar allows its owner to try a new tea each day - with the flavours coming in everything from peppermint to the more unusual chocolate digestives. There will be something for even the fussiest tea-lover.

Click here to buy.

Saje 12 Days of Wellness Advent Calendar - £91

12 Days of Wellness Advent Calendar. Picture: Saje

This calendar from Saje doesn't come cheap, but it's just perfect for beauty and wellness-lovers.

It offers a different organic or essential oil - for skin, bath, diffusers etc - each day.

Click here to buy.

Pet Treat Advent Calendar - Twenty Seven

Pet Treat Advent Calendar. Picture: Twenty-Seven

No longer does your pooch have to miss out on the festive fun, because you can now buy a pet treat advent calendar for your cat or dog.

Each window can be refilled, and the advent calendar comes with your choice of pet treats.

Click here to buy.

Tether and Float Hair Accessories Advent Calendar - £29.95

Hair Accessories Advent Calendar. Picture: Tether and Float

This advent calendar comes with a new hair accessory - from scrunchies to hair clips - perfect for any budding fashionistas.

Click here to buy.

Peppa Pig toy advent calendar - £20

Peppa Pig Advent Calendar. Picture: Argos

Your little one will just love this adorable Peppa Pig toy advent calendar, which comes with a new festive version of Peppa, George and friends behind each window.

Click here to buy.

Paperchase 2019 Stationery Advent Calendar - £35

Paperchase 2019 advent calendar. Picture: Paperchase

Stationery fans will go wild for this advent calendar, which comes with a different piece of stationery in each window. The worth of its full contents is £50, but you can snap it up now for £35.

Air Wick Candle Advent Calendar - £8.95

Air Wick scented calendar advent calendar. Picture: Air Wick

This sell-out advent calendar is hugely popular with candle lovers, and we can see why. The super-affordable Amazon product comes complete with 24 miniature scented candles for each day.

Click here to buy.

Sainsbury’s Home Christmas Spice Advent Calendar - £12

Sainsbury’s Home Christmas Spice Advent Calendar. Picture: Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's are this year selling a Christmas spice flavoured tea light advent calendar, that will have your home smelling festive in no time.

Click here to buy.

The Spicery 12 Curries Of Christmas Advent Calendar - £29.95

The Spicery 12 Days Of Curry Advent Calendar. Picture: The Spicery

Any fans of spice will absolutely love this clever advent calendar from The Spicery. Behind each window is a curry recipe alongside a new spice.

Click here to buy.