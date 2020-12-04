Christmas wine guide 2020 Bottles of red, white, rose and bubbles for the festive season

Check out these delicious bottles of wine perfect for gifting, sharing and enjoying this Christmas. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

Stuck for what wine to serve with Christmas Dinner? Or need a present idea? We bring you the best wines ideal for gifting loved ones... or yourself

Red Wines

Aldi

Aldi have brought out budget-friendly super reds, including Meghan Markle's favourite, 'Super Tuscan'. Picture: Aldi

Meghan Markle will be kicking herself she left the UK now Aldi have brought out a £10 bottle of her favourite wine... which is usually a much more spenny £100-a-bottle.

Super Tuscan is known for being a unique combination of non-indigenous Italian grapes, particularly Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Syrah.

Developed in the idyllic destination of Tuscany, Aldi’s Piccini Super Tuscan is a classically rich wine with ripe notes of cherries and sultanas, and is available now.

Other new additions to their budget-friendly award winning wine range are a Gigondas, Amarone and a three Chateneuf du Papes (including a white one, pictured above).

Where to buy: Check out their wines online, or in your local store

Dark Horse

Dark Horse is affordable - and delicious - Californian wine. Picture: Dark Horse

Dark Horse bring the best of California wine to your table, for a very reasonable price.

They work with over 400 growers to make their fruity, full bodied wines. We especially love the Malbec, and the Cabernet Sauvignon would go wonderfully with a Boxing Day buffet (or good old fashioned turkey sandwich).

Where to buy: £7, Morrisons and other major retailers

Sea Change

Raise a glass... and do your bit for the environment at the same time. Picture: Sea Change

Perfect for eco-conscious gifting, Sea Change wines make a donation to marine conservation charities to fight plastic pollution with every bottle sold.

The brand pride themselves on using minimal packaging and no plastics used on the bottle and closure.

Where to buy: www.seachangewine.com, £10.99

White Wines

Black Tower

Black Tower wines have had a makeover, and now come in these stunning bottles. Picture: Black Tower

Black Tower's Fruity White is the perfect pairing to your roast turkey on December 25, or served with nibbles or cheese throughout the festive season.

It can be served cold or lightly chilled, and priced at just £5 a bottle, is a classy tipple that won't break the bank.

Available from ASDA, Morrisons, Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

Rosé Wines

When in Rome

Philip Schofield is so proud of his new Rosato wine. Picture: When In Rome

Not content with getting the nation through their mornings, Philip Schofield has also put his name and expertise to wine.

He has just added a Rosato to his line of 'bag in a box' premium wines, which are fantastic value if you are a regular after work drinker, or having guests over (tiers permitting).

He said: "I loved personally selecting the Rosato. I had been asked time and time again when we were launching one but we weren’t prepared to do it until we found the perfect balance of dryness and delicacy in colour, and I’m delighted with the final choice."

Where to buy: www.wheninromewine.com, £25.99

Vins De Provence

Rose wine is usually associated with summer days, but is versatile enough to have at Christmas, too. Picture: Getty

Keep the taste of sunnier flavours burning merry and bright this festive season with crisp and elegant rosé wines from Vins de Provence, the most renowned French region for rosé.

From bolder red fruit flavours and lightly oak-aged wines, to playful floral notes, refreshing mineral tastes and complex spicy hints, this year find the perfect Vins de Provence rosé to complement your yuletide celebrations.

Right now you can get a magnum (150cl) of AIX Rosé for £29.99 at Majestic. Salmon pink in colour, it is crammed with vibrant red fruits and watermelon. Deliciously fruity, with a delicately balanced, long and fresh finish, it is the perfect year-round rosé.

Faulkner Wine's Le Grand Cros (£17.95 at BBR) has an elegant peach-pink hue, and has a complex and intense aroma with hints of yellow peaches, passion fruit and yellow flowers.



Bubbles

The Emissary

This hamper of vegan-friendly Prosecco comes in a gorgeous wicker basket. Picture: The Emissary

Keep your party season topped up with a mixed case festive hamper of 100% vegan, low sugar, environmentally friendly Prosecco from The Emissary.

You'll receive three bottles of their DOC, and three bottles of the DOCG presented inside a luxury hamper.

Also, throughout the month of December, you can get 15 per cent off all Christmas orders and complimentary delivery on a case or more.

Where to buy: A Sparkling Christmas by The Emissary, £150

Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut

Aldi's award-winning champagne really is worthy of the hype. Picture: Aldi

One of the best supermarket wines, it's a crisp champagne with elements of ripe apples, floral hints and soft red fruit.

Perfect served as an aperitif or with light food.

Where to buy: In store and online, £12.99