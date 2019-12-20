People reveal the worst Christmas gifts they’ve ever received… including a used mug and a diet magazine

These are the worst gifts social media users have received. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

These gifts will make you feel better about your own Christmas presents this year...

It’s that time of year again, when you find yourself rushing to the shops at the last minute to pick up the final things on Christmas gifts list.

But while we’ve all been guilty of getting something that person probably won’t use, now people have come forward with the truly awful presents they’ve received in the past.

And whether it’s through lack of thought, panic buying or just misplaced judgement, there are plenty of truly terrible gifts on this list.

So, as you rip open your own packages on the big day, take a look at the worst gifts people writing on Reddit have ever received.

Social media users have revealed their worst gifts. Picture: Getty Images

A regifted bottle

One son was left less than impressed when his dad re-gifted him a present he bought on a cruise.

“I went on a cruise in the Caribbean and brought my Dad back a bottle of spice rum with the spices in the bottle.

“A couple of months later, my dad regifted me the exact same bottle for my birthday.

“He gave me this whole schpiel about where he found it and how special it was. I waited until he was done to remind him where he actually got it.”

Tupperware

Another Reddit user admitted then received “a single piece of Tupperware” from their in-laws one year.

A used mug

During a secret santa, one girl said she got a mug from her classmate.

But while this seems like a pretty standard gift, the girl added: “It had those brown circles inside, which are left by tea. also, the inside of it was scratched and I found a similar one later in a nearby grocery shop for about 1 $.

She added: “I didn’t even get some sweets or something with it, just the mug in a paper satchel.”

Spot cream

In another secret santa gone wrong, one social media user received a pretty offensive gift from their friend at school.

They wrote: “I was so excited to open it but to my disappointment, my present was spot cream to help my acne.

“The worst thing was is that I actually used the product in hopes to clear my skin, but it only caused more spots. Tragic.”

A photo... of themselves

“One year my grandma gave everyone a framed photo of herself for Christmas.”

Diet magazine

In probably one of the most offensive gift ideas, a woman revealed her mother in law got her a "dieting and exercise magazine".

To make matters worse, she was 7 months pregnant with her grandchild at the time.

A Wii remote

One girl was left feeling like the least favourite sibling when she received a games console remote… without the games console.

They wrote: “When I was like 10, my sister got a Wii for Christmas. I got... a Wii remote. So I could play with her. Or with her permission.”

A football wrapped in a cabbage...

And the strangest gift ever goes to this woman who was given the least romantic present in the history of Christmas.

She explained: “I got a soccer ball wrapped in cabbage leaves from my then boyfriend.

“I've never had any interest in soccer.”