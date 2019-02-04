Dydh da! Everyone can now Go Cornish.

The team behind the mighty behemoth that is The Man Engine, is inviting all to go online and learn the Cornish language.

Golden Tree Productions has been working tirelessly with Cornwall Council to develop a beautifully dynamic online resource called Go Cornish.

Launched on Lemon Quay in Truro, this brand new online resource for learning and teaching Cornish will engage a new demographic of non-Cornish speakers and is designed to promote learning the Cornish language in accessible ways.

A programme of interactive workshops and events are also taking place in schools, pubs and community spaces across Cornwall.

It is safe to say that Cornish is now officially cool.

With youthful organisations such as Newquay’s iconic surf event, Boardmasters Festival translating its entire website into Cornish, the Kernow King championing the cultural vernacular, popular musician Gwenno having written a whole album in Cornish in 2018 (Le Kov) and Kelly's of Cornwall''s producing a national TV advertisement entirely in Cornish, the language is quite clearly experiencing a revival.

Between 2,000 and 3,000 can speak some Cornish and the number learning is growing.

In 2018, 77 people took Cornish language exams, 15% up on the previous year. More people are learning the language, and people are looking to use it in new ways, with the creation of a predictive text app in Cornish in 2017, and the first virtual reality PlayStation game available in Cornish (Smash Hit Plunder in 2018).

Visit Cornwall's Cornwall Visitor Survey 2017/18 demonstrates a very strong awareness of the language among tourists who are seeing the language as a part of what makes Cornwall unique, different and culturally attractive.

The clear and easily navigable Go Cornish resource site can be accessed at https://gocornish.org/ and is web and mobile optimised.