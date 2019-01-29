New Police HQ for Cornwall

The police and crime commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly will say today that understanding local communities is the key to keeping them safe as a dedicated headquarters for Cornwall is unveiled.

Around 50 former police officers, members of the public and politicians will watch the Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall unveil a plaque at the headquarters in Bodmin.

The unveiling comes ahead of a £13m investment in the police estate across Cornwall funded by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.

The investment will significantly improve facilities for staff and members of the public and a substantial new custody facility will be created.

The Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall, Edward Bolitho OBE, said: "I am very pleased to hear of the money that is to be spent on improving police premises in Cornwall and that Bodmin is to become the Police Headquarters for Cornwall.

"This confirmation of the importance of local policing is good news and I welcome it."

Proposed improvements to the Cornish police estate also include the creation of a new training facility and further office accommodation.