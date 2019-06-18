7 Norwich fan arrests involving racism in 4 years

Figures released by the Home Office show there have been seven football-related arrests of Norwich City fans - where racism was a feature - in four seasons.

The statistics are up to the 2017-18 season.

There was only one such arrest of an Ipswich supporter in that time.

Manchester United had the most fans arrested where racism was a feature, with 27, followed by Leeds and Millwall with 15 each.

Where racism has been recorded as a feature of an incident, it requires the arresting officer to tick a box, which is why the Home Office says the overall accuracy of the data cannot be guaranteed.

Manchester United pointed out their large attendances meant that the 27 fans equated to just 0.0004 per cent of their match-going fanbase.