Attracting staff 'major issue' for NSFT

The Chief Executive of Norfolk and Suffolk's failing mental health trust has pledged nobody from the area will receive treatment for a mental health condition outside the two counties by 2021.

Jonathan Warren only took the helm at the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust around three months ago.

The provider has failed its last three inspections by the health watchdog.

"That first six, seven weeks - the scale of the challenge was larger than I anticipated on that first day," Mr Warren told Heart.

"But I think it is doable.

"The challenges are very clear around out-of-area beds, around our need to reduce waiting times for our services."

Norfolk and Suffolk's is the only mental health trust in the country to find itself in ‘special measures’.

"We have real difficulty in recruiting staff to Norfolk and Suffolk," Mr Warren explained.

"We're putting a lot of work into recruitment programmes, (and) into training programmes.

"So that is one of the major issues that we're having to address."