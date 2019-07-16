Attracting staff 'major issue' for NSFT

16 July 2019, 06:41 | Updated: 16 July 2019, 07:10

NSFT Chief Exec Jonathan Warren

The Chief Executive of Norfolk and Suffolk's failing mental health trust has pledged nobody from the area will receive treatment for a mental health condition outside the two counties by 2021.

Jonathan Warren only took the helm at the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust around three months ago.

The provider has failed its last three inspections by the health watchdog.

"That first six, seven weeks - the scale of the challenge was larger than I anticipated on that first day," Mr Warren told Heart.

"But I think it is doable.

"The challenges are very clear around out-of-area beds, around our need to reduce waiting times for our services."

Norfolk and Suffolk's is the only mental health trust in the country to find itself in ‘special measures’.

"We have real difficulty in recruiting staff to Norfolk and Suffolk," Mr Warren explained.

"We're putting a lot of work into recruitment programmes, (and) into training programmes.

"So that is one of the major issues that we're having to address."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Harassment victims in military worried about being seen as 'trouble-makers'

UK & World

Ryanair to cut services as Boeing 737 MAX crisis hits fleet

UK & World

Inter Milan to make Romelu Lukaku bid of £60m plus bonuses

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Peter Andre admits people think he looks just like the hunky Islander – but he says Michael has a "better bod".

Peter Andre looks EXACTLY like Love Island's Michael according to his fans

TV & Movies

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch have revealed their baby name

Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy finally reveal adorable name of their four-week old baby

Celebrities

Find out everything about Harley Brash

Who is Harley Brash and how does the Love Island bombshell know Amber Gill?

TV & Movies

Joanna says she is 'disappointed' Michael didn't leave the Love Island villa with her

Love Island’s Joanna says she ‘expected’ Michael to leave with her following dumping

TV & Movies

Greg O'Shea

Who's Greg O'Shea? New Irish Love Island guy from Limerick and professional rugby player

TV & Movies

Belle has attended a fair few premieres with her dad

Love Island's Belle Hassan looks unrecognisable in throwback snaps as child star

TV & Movies